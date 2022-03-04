2019 Audi SQ5

$59,995 + taxes & licensing 3 1 , 0 2 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8566856

8566856 Stock #: P06A3569

P06A3569 VIN: WA1A4AFY8K2040873

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 31,024 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Navigation System Steering Wheel Audio Controls Door Map Pockets Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Exterior Panoramic Sunroof Heated Exterior Mirrors Convenience Console Rain sensor wipers Cup Holder Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Additional Features Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Reverse Park Assist/Parking Sensors

