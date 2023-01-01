Menu
2019 BMW 3 Series

35,266 KM

Details

$45,698

+ tax & licensing
$45,698

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2019 BMW 3 Series

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i|xDRIVE|BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|CARPLAY|

2019 BMW 3 Series

330i|xDRIVE|BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|CARPLAY|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$45,698

+ taxes & licensing

35,266KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10599189

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 35,266 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 BMW 3 Series kicks off the model's seventh generation with mild design and structural changes. More important are the improvements in power, handling and technology. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over from the last generation, but it gains slightly more horsepower and noticeably more low-end torque. The chassis is wider and stiffer, which, along with a retuned suspension, promises refinements to the 3 Series' already lauded handling performance. BMW also revised the steering for more road feel.


MORE FEATURES - 


-Attractive brown leather interior 


-Leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel


-Dual power leather heated memory seats


-Drive mode selector


-Navigation


-Auto lights and wipers


-Alloys


AND MUCH MORE!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

