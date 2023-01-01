$45,698+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 3 Series
330i|xDRIVE|BROWN LEATHER INTERIOR|SUNROOF|ALLOYS|CARPLAY|
Nawab Motors
Brampton, ON
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 35,266 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 BMW 3 Series kicks off the model's seventh generation with mild design and structural changes. More important are the improvements in power, handling and technology. The turbocharged four-cylinder engine carries over from the last generation, but it gains slightly more horsepower and noticeably more low-end torque. The chassis is wider and stiffer, which, along with a retuned suspension, promises refinements to the 3 Series' already lauded handling performance. BMW also revised the steering for more road feel.
MORE FEATURES -
-Attractive brown leather interior
-Leather wrapped multi-functional steering wheel
-Dual power leather heated memory seats
-Drive mode selector
-Navigation
-Auto lights and wipers
-Alloys
