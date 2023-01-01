Menu
2019 BMW 4 Series

74,607 KM

Details Features

$36,900

+ tax & licensing
$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2019 BMW 4 Series

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive

2019 BMW 4 Series

430i xDrive

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$36,900

+ taxes & licensing

74,607KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10378644
  • Stock #: 19-43928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Coral Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 19-43928
  • Mileage 74,607 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

