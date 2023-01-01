$36,900+ tax & licensing
$36,900
+ taxes & licensing
2019 BMW 4 Series
430i xDrive
Location
320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
74,607KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10378644
- Stock #: 19-43928
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mineral Grey Metallic
- Interior Colour Coral Red
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 74,607 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Blind Spot Monitor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Additional Features
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Generic Sun/Moonroof
