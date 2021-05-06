Menu
2019 BMW X1

54,596 KM

$32,395

+ tax & licensing
$32,395

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

xDrive28i, Premium Essential Pkg, Pano Roof!

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

54,596KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7060214
  • Stock #: R06A1257
  • VIN: WBXHT3C54K5L35399

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R06A1257
  • Mileage 54,596 KM

Vehicle Description

$110 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax - Former Daily Rental - Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - Back Up Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Driver Memory Seat - Power and Heated Front Seats - HiFi Sound System - Automatic Start/Go Technology - Bluetooth PACKAGES: Premium Essential Package - Panoramic Sunroof - Heated Steering Wheel - Alarm System - Comfort Access - Auto Dimming Mirrors - HiFi Sound System CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Leatherette Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Proximity Key with Comfort Access Doors - Push Button Start - Keyless Entry - Fog Lights - Auto Dimming Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Cd/HD Radio/Xm - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Traction Control - Front and Rear Park Distance Control - Driving Assist (Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Pedestrian Warning) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Air Conditioning
Dual Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Panoramic Sunroof
Leather Wrap Wheel
Premium Audio
Navigation System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-XXXX

844-470-1227

