$94,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
844-470-1227
2019 BMW X7
xDrive40i, Premium Enhanced Pkg, Navi, 360 Cam!
Location
Autoplanet
2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8
844-470-1227
$94,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8667071
- Stock #: P06A3789
- VIN: 5UXCW2C50KL086201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,001 KM
Vehicle Description
** Bowers and Wilkins Sound System + Panoramic Sunroof + 22 Inch Alloys + Automatic BMW LED Headlights + Ambient Lighting + Fatigue and Focus Alert** $321 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 48 Months/80,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Navigation - 360 Degree Camera - Panoramic Sunroof - Power and Heated Front Seats - Memory Front Seats - Automatic Stop/Go Technology - Bowers and Wilkins Sound System - Bluetooth - Drive Mode ( Sport, Comfort, Eco Pro) - Ambient Lighting - Bluetooth PACKAGES: Premium Enhanced Package - Soft Close Doors - Auto 5 Zone Climate Control - Side Sunshades - Cupholder - Front Comfort Seats - Parking Assistant Plus - Heads Up Display CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 3.0L 6 cyl - All Wheel Drive - Black Leather Interior - 22 Inch Alloys - Dual Zone Climate Control - Screen Mirroring -Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel with Mounted Control and Paddle Shifters - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - 6 Passenger Seating - Automatic BMW LED Headlights - LED Daytime Running Lights - LED Fog Lights - LED Rear Taillights - Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror - Power Folding Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/HD Radio/Xm (Subscription Required) - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Front Collision Mitigation and Pedestrian Warning with Brake Intervention - Active Blind Spot Assist - Hill Start Assist - Rain Sensing Wipers - Front and Rear Parking Sensors - Lane Departure Warning with Steering Intervention - Speed Warning - Fatigue and Focus Alert - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2020, 2021 and 2022 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 6.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.