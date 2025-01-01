Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Bluetooth | Reverse Camera | Engine Remote Start | Car Play | Gas Saver </p><div><br />DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2019 Buick Encore FOR ONLY $13,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2019 Buick Encore is equipped with Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Engine Remote Start, Car Play. In Excellent Condition. 4Cylinder 1.4 L DOHC 16V Turbo Engine. Automatic. Loaded Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, Ice Cold A/C, CD Player, Traction Control, ABS Brakes, Keyless Entry and More. The Vehicle is Fully Serviced and Sold Tested & Certified. <br /><br />Recent Maintenance: All Four Brake Pads and Rotors | Brand New Tires All Four | Oil Change | Professionally Detailed<br /><br />No Additional Charges. Full Vehicle History Report is Available Free of Charge. Feel Free to Call with Any Questions at (905)-531-5370</div>

2019 Buick Encore

51,700 KM

Details Description Features

$13,788

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle
13170566

2019 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

  1. 1762967894
  2. 1762967894
  3. 1762967894
  4. 1762967894
  5. 1762967894
  6. 1762967894
  7. 1762967894
  8. 1762967894
  9. 1762967894
  10. 1762967894
  11. 1762967894
  12. 1762967894
  13. 1762967894
  14. 1762967894
  15. 1762967894
  16. 1762967894
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
51,700KM
VIN KL4CJASB2KB943636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth | Reverse Camera | Engine Remote Start | Car Play | Gas Saver


DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2019 Buick Encore FOR ONLY $13,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2019 Buick Encore is equipped with Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Engine Remote Start, Car Play. In Excellent Condition. 4Cylinder 1.4 L DOHC 16V Turbo Engine. Automatic. Loaded Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, Ice Cold A/C, CD Player, Traction Control, ABS Brakes, Keyless Entry and More. The Vehicle is Fully Serviced and Sold Tested & Certified.

Recent Maintenance: All Four Brake Pads and Rotors | Brand New Tires All Four | Oil Change | Professionally Detailed

No Additional Charges. Full Vehicle History Report is Available Free of Charge. Feel Free to Call with Any Questions at (905)-531-5370

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales

Used 2020 Lincoln Corsair Standard for sale in Brampton, ON
2020 Lincoln Corsair Standard 44,900 KM $23,788 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Brampton, ON
2021 Ford F-150 XLT 124,803 KM $31,888 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Brampton, ON
2022 Ford F-150 Lariat 47,000 KM $46,388 + tax & lic

Email Sport Empire Car Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sport Empire Car Sales

Sport Empire Car Sales

Lot1

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-531-XXXX

(click to show)

905-531-5370

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,788

+ taxes & licensing>

Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

2019 Buick Encore