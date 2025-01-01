$13,788+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth | Reverse Camera | Engine Remote Start | Car Play | Gas Saver
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2019 Buick Encore FOR ONLY $13,788 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. This beautiful 2019 Buick Encore is equipped with Bluetooth, Reverse Camera, Engine Remote Start, Car Play. In Excellent Condition. 4Cylinder 1.4 L DOHC 16V Turbo Engine. Automatic. Loaded Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors, Ice Cold A/C, CD Player, Traction Control, ABS Brakes, Keyless Entry and More. The Vehicle is Fully Serviced and Sold Tested & Certified.
Recent Maintenance: All Four Brake Pads and Rotors | Brand New Tires All Four | Oil Change | Professionally Detailed
No Additional Charges. Full Vehicle History Report is Available Free of Charge. Feel Free to Call with Any Questions at (905)-531-5370
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
