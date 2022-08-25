Menu
2019 Chevrolet Corvette

5,431 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Z06 Cpe w/1LZ

2019 Chevrolet Corvette

2dr Z06 Cpe w/1LZ

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

5,431KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8996146

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 5,431 KM

Vehicle Description

,


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

