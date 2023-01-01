2019 Chevrolet Equinox

$29,580 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 4 8 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9517435

9517435 Stock #: V-69953

V-69953 VIN: 2GNAXKEV2K6213078

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Mileage 29,487 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.