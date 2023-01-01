Menu
2019 Chevrolet Express

120,800 KM

$44,900

+ tax & licensing
$44,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

RWD 2500 135" LT 12 Passenger

2019 Chevrolet Express

RWD 2500 135" LT 12 Passenger

Location

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

120,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9493225
  • Stock #: 22296
  • VIN: 1GAWGFFGXK1220698

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 120,800 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
WiFi Hotspot
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

