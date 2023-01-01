2019 Chevrolet Express

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified. $43,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9611014

9611014 Stock #: 22350

22350 VIN: 1GAWGFFG4K1219711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 12

Mileage 124,000 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rearview Camera Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.