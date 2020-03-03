Menu
2019 Chevrolet Malibu

2019 Chevrolet Malibu

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

$17,388

+ taxes & licensing

  • 39,219KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4754040
  • VIN: 1G1ZD5ST4KF185789
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Certified included in Price | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Android Auto | Apple CarPlay | 1.5L Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only ( Please Call Before Coming )

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title 
You won't miss a beat in our 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT Sedan offered in stunning Silver Metallic for only $17,388 Plus HST and Licensing. Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder offering 160hp while mated with an innovative CVT Transmission. 17-inch aluminum wheels, sleek lines, well-placed curves, and aerodynamic design to slide through the wind. Get comfortable into the premium heated front seats, 6-speaker MyLink Radio with an 8-inch diagonal colour touch-screen, Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and available satellite radio, cruise control, OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, rear view camera, a tire pressure monitor, stability/traction control, and more.

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Remote Engine Start
  • Push Button Start
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
  • Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Turbocharged
  • Telematics
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • WiFi Hotspot

