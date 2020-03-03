60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Safety Certified included in Price | Bluetooth | Rearview Camera | Heated Seats | Android Auto | Apple CarPlay | 1.5L Gas Saver!!! | By Appointment Only ( Please Call Before Coming )
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
You won't miss a beat in our 2019 Chevrolet Malibu LT Sedan offered in stunning Silver Metallic for only $17,388 Plus HST and Licensing. Powered by a TurboCharged 1.5 Litre 4 Cylinder offering 160hp while mated with an innovative CVT Transmission. 17-inch aluminum wheels, sleek lines, well-placed curves, and aerodynamic design to slide through the wind. Get comfortable into the premium heated front seats, 6-speaker MyLink Radio with an 8-inch diagonal colour touch-screen, Bluetooth streaming, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, AM/FM stereo with seek-and-scan and available satellite radio, cruise control, OnStar 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, rear view camera, a tire pressure monitor, stability/traction control, and more.
Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
