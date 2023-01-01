Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

125,515 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

4WD Crew Cab 147" LT

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1681406716
  2. 1681406724
  3. 1681406730
  4. 1681406736
  5. 1681406745
  6. 1681406753
  7. 1681406759
  8. 1681406766
  9. 1681406773
  10. 1681406779
  11. 1681406785
  12. 1681406792
  13. 1681406800
  14. 1681406808
  15. 1681406816
  16. 1681406824
  17. 1681406831
  18. 1681406840
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
125,515KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9829559
  • Stock #: 22619
  • VIN: 1gcuyded0kz357092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22619
  • Mileage 125,515 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 80,777 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 RAM 1500 Larami...
 60,400 KM
$47,900 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Grand Car...
 81,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory