2019 Chevrolet Suburban

53,130 KM

$49,995

+ tax & licensing
$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

LS// KATTZ LEATHER / Rear Camera / Bluetooth

2019 Chevrolet Suburban

LS// KATTZ LEATHER / Rear Camera / Bluetooth

Location

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

$49,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,130KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6796619
  • Stock #: 282055A
  • VIN: 1GNSKGKC0KR116551

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 282055A
  • Mileage 53,130 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Market Value pricing takes the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * CANADA WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can customize a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suits your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade ins are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

