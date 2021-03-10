2019 Chevrolet Suburban

$49,995 + taxes & licensing 5 3 , 1 3 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6796619

6796619 Stock #: 282055A

282055A VIN: 1GNSKGKC0KR116551

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 282055A

Mileage 53,130 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior Exterior Alloy Wheels Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety DUAL AIRBAG Additional Features Navigation System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.