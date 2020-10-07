Menu
2019 Chrysler 300

33,971 KM

Details Description Features

$33,990

+ tax & licensing
$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

905-455-0022

2019 Chrysler 300

2019 Chrysler 300

300S|ACCIDENT FREE|AWD|SUNROOF|NAV|LEATHER

2019 Chrysler 300

300S|ACCIDENT FREE|AWD|SUNROOF|NAV|LEATHER

Location

22G Auto Sales Ltd.

126 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1B1

905-455-0022

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$33,990

+ taxes & licensing

33,971KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5934960
  • Stock #: 2016
  • VIN: 2C3CCAGG8KH635158

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 33,971 KM

Vehicle Description

Welcome to the 22G Family.

We are a family owned dealership providing outstanding customer service. Our success has been built on our reputation of selling quality pre-owned vehicles that have gone through a meticulous reconditioning process. We have a large number of customers who have bought multiple vehicles from us and constantly refer us to their family and friends. Our unmatched service and diverse inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in GTA.  Our skilled management team will ensure you have a phenomenal experience at 22G AutoSales. We carry a large selection of pre-owned cars and ALL ACCIDENT FREE.  We propose the best financing rates in the market, starting from *5.99%. We look forward to proving that we are the best dealership to get you the results that will make a positive difference in your life.  Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the industry.

We sell only Accident free cars!! 

WE APPROVE EVERYONE!!

506 Main Street North, Brampton, ON L6V 1P9  or give us a call at   (855) 355-0022

We Sell Only Accident Free Cars. Open 7 days a week

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

