2019 Dodge Charger

|SXT|PARKING SENSORS|REAR VEIW CAM|ALLOYS & MUCH MORE!!

2019 Dodge Charger

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 24,367KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4908750
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder

The 2019 Dodge's Charger SXT occupies a unique place in the sedan marketplace, its high-performance variants helping it hold its ground against an onslaught of SUV & crossover models that continue to threaten this traditional body style. It has a lower differential ratio for quicker acceleration & new 20-inch wheel styles. It also includes a seven-inch customizable gauge cluster display, dual-zone climate control, six-way power driver's seat, two USB charging ports & a pair of 12-volt outlets, leather-trimmed steering wheel, tilt-&-telescopic steering column, 17-inch aluminum wheels & passive keyless entry with push-button start. Fuel consumption estimates range from roughly 12.5/8.0 L/100 km (city/highway) in the SXT.


This car offers many other interior & exterior features includes :


-Muti Functional Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel


-Dual Climate Control


-Rear View Camera With Sensors


-Key Proximity


-Power Seat


-Alloys & much more! 


Previously owned by a rental company but now it can be yours. At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


For more info regarding this vehicle, please give us a call or visit our showroom !!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Additional Features
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery (coming soon)
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

