2019 Dodge Charger |...

The 2019 Dodge's Charger SXT occupies a unique place in the sedan marketplace, its high-performance variants helping it hold its ground against an onslaught of SUV & crossover models that continue to threaten this traditional body style. It has a lower differential ratio for quicker acceleration & new 20-inch wheel styles. It also includes a seven-inch customizable gauge cluster display, dual-zone climate control, six-way power driver's seat, two USB charging ports & a pair of 12-volt outlets, leather-trimmed steering wheel, tilt-&-telescopic steering column, 17-inch aluminum wheels & passive keyless entry with push-button start. Fuel consumption estimates range from roughly 12.5/8.0 L/100 km (city/highway) in the SXT.
This car offers many other interior & exterior features includes :
-Muti Functional Leather Wrapped Heated Steering Wheel
-Dual Climate Control
-Rear View Camera With Sensors
-Key Proximity
-Power Seat
-Alloys & much more!
Previously owned by a rental company but now it can be yours. At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.
For more info regarding this vehicle, please give us a call or visit our showroom !!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
