$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Orange Fine Cars

647-797-0001

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT r/cam p/sensor

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT r/cam p/sensor

Location

Orange Fine Cars

69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-797-0001

$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 35,570KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5139095
  • Stock #: 1212
  • VIN: 2C3CDXBG9KH628386
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

**CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX **ACCIDENT FREE **LOW KILOMETERS**

2019 DODGE CHARGER SXT  RWD(BLACK ON BLACK) .THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH  REMOTE STARTER, REAR CAM,   PARKING SENSORS , BLUETOOTH CONNECTION , POWER  SEATS , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY  WHEELS,   KEYLESS GO  & Much more ……..

  Vehicle comes with a  FREE ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK **  History report.

All Vehicles Are Professionally Detailed  and 100%  Canadian vehicles 

Former daily rental .

 SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .

**  FINANCING AVAILABLE  ** For  all the Vehicles* .

**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**

 PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.

WE CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU AND WELCOME YOU TO ORANGE FINE CARS !

WE LOOK FORWARD TO BUILDING A TRUSTED RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU SOON!!

 WE ARE OMVIC  AND UCDA  MEMBERS  **  BUY WITH CONFIDENCE  **

Selling price does not include HST and Licensing Fee  .

 

 

 

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Push Button Start
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Keyless Start
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

