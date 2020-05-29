+ taxes & licensing
647-797-0001
69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-797-0001
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
**CERTIFIED ** CLEAN CARFAX **ACCIDENT FREE **LOW KILOMETERS**
2019 DODGE CHARGER SXT RWD(BLACK ON BLACK) .THIS VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED WITH REMOTE STARTER, REAR CAM, PARKING SENSORS , BLUETOOTH CONNECTION , POWER SEATS , POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, ALLOY WHEELS, KEYLESS GO & Much more ……..
Vehicle comes with a FREE ** CARFAX / AUTOCHECK ** History report.
All Vehicles Are Professionally Detailed and 100% Canadian vehicles
Former daily rental .
SAFETY CERTIFICATION DONE AT NO EXTRA COST .
** FINANCING AVAILABLE ** For all the Vehicles* .
**EXTENDED WARRANTY AVAILABLE**
PLEASE GIVE US A CALL TO BOOK AN APPOINTMENT TO TEST DRIVE THIS VEHICLE.
WE CAN'T WAIT TO MEET YOU AND WELCOME YOU TO ORANGE FINE CARS !
WE LOOK FORWARD TO BUILDING A TRUSTED RELATIONSHIP WITH YOU SOON!!
WE ARE OMVIC AND UCDA MEMBERS ** BUY WITH CONFIDENCE **
Selling price does not include HST and Licensing Fee .
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
69 Eastern Avenue #210, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9