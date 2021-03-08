Menu
2019 Dodge Charger

48,658 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2019 Dodge Charger

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT AWD

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

48,658KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6687959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 48,658 KM

Vehicle Description

.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

