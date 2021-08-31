Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

39,256 KM

Details Description Features

$29,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 7732110
  2. 7732110
  3. 7732110
  4. 7732110
  5. 7732110
  6. 7732110
  7. 7732110
  8. 7732110
  9. 7732110
  10. 7732110
  11. 7732110
  12. 7732110
  13. 7732110
  14. 7732110
  15. 7732110
  16. 7732110
  17. 7732110
  18. 7732110
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,900

+ taxes & licensing

39,256KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7732110
  • Stock #: 19-95780
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG7KR795780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 39,256 KM

Vehicle Description





PREVIOUS RENTAL This vehicle had a National Daily Rental companys name on it, NOW it has yours. Low mileage, professionally detailed interior, regular scheduled maintenance, fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast.

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontarios largest used car dealer networks.

2) Low no haggle Pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 20 stores, 17 brands, 5000 vehicles, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2019 Honda CR-V EX, ...
 56,677 KM
$30,399 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla ...
 129,394 KM
$16,588 + tax & lic
2019 Honda CR-V Tour...
 28,509 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory