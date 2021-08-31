Menu
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

132,800 KM

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE (Propane conversion)

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE (Propane conversion)

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

132,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7972397
  • Stock #: 21457
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5KR778480

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Propane
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 132,800 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Knee Air Bag

