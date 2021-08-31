Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

80,144 KM

Details Description Features

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING |

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew 7 PASSENGER | REAR CAMERA | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

  1. 8009736
  2. 8009736
  3. 8009736
  4. 8009736
  5. 8009736
  6. 8009736
  7. 8009736
  8. 8009736
  9. 8009736
  10. 8009736
  11. 8009736
  12. 8009736
  13. 8009736
  14. 8009736
  15. 8009736
  16. 8009736
  17. 8009736
  18. 8009736
  19. 8009736
  20. 8009736
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,144KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8009736
  • Stock #: 19-34783
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG5KR734783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,144 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Dodge Caravan Comes with rear camera, heated seats, tilt & telescopic steering, power windows, power locks, power steering, hetaed steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags, power driver seat, steering mounted controls. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. Finance this vehicle from as low as 6.99% OAC. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 21 stores, 19 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Humberview Group

2017 Chevrolet Silve...
 86,690 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Ford Edge SYNC3...
 34,117 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Ford Escape SEL...
 46,276 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

Call Dealer

877-235-XXXX

(click to show)

877-235-2864

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory