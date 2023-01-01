Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford E450

124,700 KM

Details Description Features

$34,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2019 Ford E450

2019 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 158" WB

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford E450

E-450 DRW 158" WB

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1686250781
  2. 1686250795
  3. 1686250805
  4. 1686250812
  5. 1686250820
  6. 1686250828
  7. 1686250835
  8. 1686250843
  9. 1686250851
  10. 1686250856
  11. 1686250862
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
124,700KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10044069
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS9KDC28036

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 124,700 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Dual Rear Wheels

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Auxiliary Audio Input

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2019 Ford E450 E-450...
 124,700 KM
$34,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E450 E-450...
 109,000 KM
$35,900 + tax & lic
2019 Ford E-450 E-45...
 68,500 KM
$36,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory