Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>AUTO, SE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!</p><p><p><span>Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars</span></p><p><span></span><span> Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own</span></p><p><span>At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.</span></p><p><span>$500 + A Job = Your Approval!<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>Best Financing Options<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA<br></span><span></span><span><span> </span>We Even Offer $0 Down!</span></p><p><span>Find out how much youre approved for today:</span></p><p><span></span><span> We Even Offer $0 Down!<br></span><span></span><span> <a href=https://www.fiestamotors.ca/car-loan-application>Apply Now</a></span></p><p><span></span><span><span> </span>Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available<br><em>HST & Licensing not included in the price.</em></span></p><p><span></span><span> Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9<br></span><span></span><span> Call Today: 905-216-1500<br></span><span></span><span> Learn More: <a href=https://www.fiestamotors.ca/>www.fiestamotors.ca</a></span></p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1746910157170_9841949501267924 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2019 Ford Escape

152,496 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Ford Escape

AUTO, SE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Watch This Vehicle
12516193

2019 Ford Escape

AUTO, SE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

  1. 12516193
  2. 12516193
  3. 12516193
  4. 12516193
  5. 12516193
  6. 12516193
  7. 12516193
  8. 12516193
  9. 12516193
  10. 12516193
  11. 12516193
  12. 12516193
  13. 12516193
Contact Seller

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
152,496KM
VIN 1FMCU0GD5KUB39719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,496 KM

Vehicle Description

AUTO, SE, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, ALL POWER OPTIONS!

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca


Vehicle Features

Safety

Brake Assist
Back-Up Camera
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior

Compass
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
4 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Keypad
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
8-Way Driver Seat
Passenger Seat
FordPass Connect 4G LTE WiFi Mobile Hotspot Internet Access
Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Mechanical

Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
3.21 Axle Ratio
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Short And Long Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
GVWR: TBD
Engine: 1.5L EcoBoost -inc: auto-start-stop technology
59.4 L Fuel Tank

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Front fog lamps
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black rear bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Laminated Glass
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Metal-Look Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Integrated roof antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Metal-Look Door Panel Insert
Interior Concealed Storage
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
2nd Row Underseat Storage and Audio Media Storage
Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Front Vented Discs
Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fiesta Motors Inc

Used 2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2012 Honda Civic 4dr Auto LX 161,787 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Manual for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Execline Manual 133,557 KM $18,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT for sale in Woodbridge, ON
2015 Dodge Journey FWD 4DR SXT 179,594 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Fiesta Motors Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fiesta Motors Inc

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-796-XXXX

(click to show)

905-796-9830

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fiesta Motors Inc

905-796-9830

2019 Ford Escape