2019 Ford Escape

$29,495 + taxes & licensing 4 7 , 1 5 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8701865

8701865 Stock #: P06A3764

P06A3764 VIN: 1FMCU0GD3KUB35409

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Sedona Orange Metallic

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 47,158 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Rear View Camera Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks POWER SEAT Interior Cruise Control remote start Door Map Pockets Convenience Keyless Entry Console Cup Holder Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Exterior Heated Exterior Mirrors Additional Features Cloth Interior Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.