2019 Ford Escape

55,184 KM

Details Description

$31,580

+ tax & licensing
$31,580

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2019 Ford Escape

2019 Ford Escape

SEL w/ Nav, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

2019 Ford Escape

SEL w/ Nav, Panoramic Sunroof, Apple CarPlay

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$31,580

+ taxes & licensing

55,184KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9519424
  • Stock #: V-70113
  • VIN: 1FMCU9HD3KUB67778

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,184 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER / ESCAPE SEL TRIM / 4WD / 1.5L / 2 KEYS / Alloy Wheels / Parking Sensors / Remote Start / Android and Apple Carplay / Backup Camera / Blind Spot Monitoring / Bluetooth Connectivity / Heated Seats / Leather Seats / Navigation System / Panoramic Sunroof / GREAT AS A CARPOOL VEHICLE! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features:

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

