$30,788+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
$30,788
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 137,133 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A package 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof
Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | 360 camera | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Auto Park | Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Power folding foot steps| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2019 Ford F150 Lariat V6 4x4, for only $30,788 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Folding Foot Steps, Leather and heated seats
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
Sport Empire Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-606-7758