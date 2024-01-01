Menu
<p>2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A package 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof </p><p>Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | 360 camera | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Auto Park | Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Power folding foot steps| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370</p><p>Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare  2019 Ford F150 Lariat V6 4x4, for only $30,788 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior  and back up camera.  climate controls, Folding Foot Steps, Leather  and  heated seats</p><p>Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</p>

137,133 KM

Details Description Features

Lariat

Lariat

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

416-606-7758

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
137,133KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EPXKKE53601

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,133 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A package 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof 

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | 360 camera | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Auto Park | Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Power folding foot steps| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare  2019 Ford F150 Lariat V6 4x4, for only $30,788 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior  and back up camera.  climate controls, Folding Foot Steps, Leather  and  heated seats

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

