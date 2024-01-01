$40,777+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
2019 Ford F-150
PLATINUM
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
416-606-7758
Certified
$40,777
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 31,078 KM
Vehicle Description
LOW KMs!!! | 8-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack. 20 inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets
DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2019 FORD F150 PLATINUM FOR ONLY $40,777 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. LOADED PLATINUM W/ PREMIUM 3.5L ECOBOOST, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM HEATED/COOLED RED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HARD FOLDING TONNEAU COVER AND 20-IN ALLOYS!! Backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated rear seats, Pro Trailer Backup assist, Bang & Olufsen audio, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, folding tailgate step, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, running boards, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver's memory system, power adjustable pedals, fog lights, garage door opener and Sirius XM!
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW ALL FOUR TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Sport Empire Car Sales
Email Sport Empire Car Sales
Sport Empire Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-606-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-606-7758