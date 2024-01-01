Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>LOW KMs!!! | 8-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack. 20 inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2019 FORD F150 PLATINUM FOR ONLY $40,777 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. LOADED PLATINUM W/ PREMIUM 3.5L ECOBOOST, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM HEATED/COOLED RED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HARD FOLDING TONNEAU COVER AND 20-IN ALLOYS!! Backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated rear seats, Pro Trailer Backup assist, Bang & Olufsen audio, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, folding tailgate step, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, running boards, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, full power group incl. power seats w/ drivers memory system, power adjustable pedals, fog lights, garage door opener and Sirius XM!</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW ALL FOUR TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED </span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 22px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</span></p>

VIN 1FTFW1E43KFC35678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 31,078 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW KMs!!! | 8-inch Touchscreen | B&O Sound System | Voice-Activated Navigation | Heated and Ventilated Leather Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Heated Second-Row Seats | Blind Spot Information System | Remote Start System | Reverse Sensing System | Power Sliding Rear Window | 360-Degree Camera | Advanced Security Pack. 20 inch Machined-Aluminum Wheels with Magnetic Pockets

 

DON’T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL 2019 FORD F150 PLATINUM FOR ONLY $40,777 PLUS HST AND LICENSING. LOADED PLATINUM W/ PREMIUM 3.5L ECOBOOST, PANORAMIC SUNROOF, PREMIUM HEATED/COOLED RED LEATHER MASSAGE SEATS, REMOTE START, BLIND SPOT MONITOR, REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT, PRE-COLLISION SYSTEM, NAVIGATION, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, HARD FOLDING TONNEAU COVER AND 20-IN ALLOYS!! Backup camera w/ rear park sensors, heated rear seats, Pro Trailer Backup assist, Bang & Olufsen audio, tow package w/ integrated trailer brake controller, folding tailgate step, dual-zone climate control, automatic headlights w/ auto highbeams, running boards, 6-foot 6-inch box w/ spray-in bedliner, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver's memory system, power adjustable pedals, fog lights, garage door opener and Sirius XM!

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | BRAND NEW ALL FOUR TIRES | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Forward Collision Warning
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Ford F-150