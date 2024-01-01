Menu
2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A package 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof <br><div> Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | 360 camera | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Auto Park | Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Power folding foot steps| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370 Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2019 Ford F150 Lariat V6 4x4, for only $34995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Folding Foot Steps, Leather and heated seats PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED Priced to Sell Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.</div>

2019 Ford F-150

137,100 KM

$34,995

+ tax & licensing
Lariat

11992236

Sport Empire - Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
137,100KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EPXKKE53601

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,100 KM

2019 Ford F-150 Lariat 502A package 4x4 Supercrew 2.7L V6 Panoramic roof

Safety Certified included in Price | **6 Month Warranty included in Price | Navigation | 360 camera | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Seats | Climate control | Auto Park | Lane Assist | Panoramic Sunroof | 8 Inch Screen | Power folding foot steps| Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Don’t miss out on this beautiful and rare 2019 Ford F150 Lariat V6 4x4, for only $34995 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with Panoramic Roof 8 inch Nav touch screen, leather interior and back up camera. climate controls, Folding Foot Steps, Leather and heated seats

PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED

Priced to Sell

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

