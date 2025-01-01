Menu
Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | 8.0Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

Dont miss out on this beautiful 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for only $29,488 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with heated/vented leather seats, heated rear seats, 8 touch screen with NAV, hands free BlueTooth, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, XM satellite radio, back up camera, keyless ignition, factory remote start, power adjustable pedals, power tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST Engine and much more!

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGE | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

2019 Ford F-150

Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370

Location

Sport Empire Car Sales

60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Used
142,856KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1E40KKC05982

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 142,856 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | 8.0Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370

 

Dont miss out on this beautiful 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for only $29,488 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with heated/vented leather seats, heated rear seats, 8" touch screen with NAV, hands free BlueTooth, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, XM satellite radio, back up camera, keyless ignition, factory remote start, power adjustable pedals, power tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST Engine and much more!

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGE | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Tow Hooks
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Included

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

