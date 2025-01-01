$29,488+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford F-150
Lariat
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave #A, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
905-531-5370
Certified
$29,488
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 142,856 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | Navigation | Backup Camera | Backup Sensor | Bluetooth | Heated Leather Seats | Ventilated Seats | Climate control | 8.0Inch Screen | Financing Available | By Appointment Only: 905-531-5370
Dont miss out on this beautiful 2019 Ford F-150 Lariat for only $29,488 plus HST and Licensing. Loaded with heated/vented leather seats, heated rear seats, 8" touch screen with NAV, hands free BlueTooth, Apple CarPlay, Android for Auto, XM satellite radio, back up camera, keyless ignition, factory remote start, power adjustable pedals, power tilt/telescopic heated steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, 3.5L V6 ECOBOOST Engine and much more!
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGE | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Buy with trust and confidence from an ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment.
905-531-5370