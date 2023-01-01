Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford F-150

80,100 KM

Details Description Features

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

XLT 4WD SUPERCREW 6.5' BOX

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1675955800
  2. 1675955800
  3. 1675955800
  4. 1675955798
  5. 1675955798
  6. 1675955800
  7. 1675955800
  8. 1675955800
  9. 1675955800
  10. 1675955800
  11. 1675955800
  12. 1675955800
  13. 1675955801
  14. 1675955799
  15. 1675955800
  16. 1675955799
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

80,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9601468
  • Stock #: 22327
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E43KKD09236

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,100 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 96,700 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-5 GT A...
 81,800 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2020 Dodge Charger G...
 83,700 KM
$33,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory