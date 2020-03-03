Menu
2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid |TITANIUM PKG|HYBRID|COOLING SEATS|NAVIGATION|SUN ROOF!

2019 Ford Fusion

Hybrid |TITANIUM PKG|HYBRID|COOLING SEATS|NAVIGATION|SUN ROOF!

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

$23,990

  49,335KM
  Used
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Variable / CVT
Engine
4-cylinder

The 2019 Ford Fusion hybrid delivers a sharp and sophisticated exterior design and available with Comfortable and stylish interior design options. From the rear spoiler to the distinctive grilles, Fusion is designed to get you noticed. Plus, the comfort and style of the Fusion interior invite you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel, dial the rotary gear shift into Drive and follow your own road to freedom and discovery.


From the available heated and cooled driver and passenger seats to the available heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, the Fusion interior offers both comfort and convenience. With the 2019 Ford Fusion, you can be eco-conscious in style. Featuring the latest in driver-assist technologies a Fusion is where technology, style and environmentally conscious driving meet. Hybrid and Plug-In Hybrid options help give you a longer driving range and a fuel-efficient drive. Key features include:


-Attractive Leather Interrior


-Power Adjustable Telescopic & Tilt Steering Wheel


-Blind Spots


-Alloys


-Auto Dimming R/V Mirror


-Heated & Cooling Seats With Memory package


-Push Button Start


-Key Less Entry


-Heated mirrors


-Leather Wrapped Multi-functional Steering Wheel.


-Parking Sensors


-Chromed front grille


-Proximity Key and much more!!! 


Drive Away With this Beauty Today!! Only at Nawab Motors!


Previously owned by a rental company, NOW it can be yours. At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • MEMORY SEAT
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Parking Sensor
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Dual impact Airbags
  • Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

