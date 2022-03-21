$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2019 Ford Mustang
ECOBOOST CONVERTIBLE|POWER VENTED SEATS|ALLOY|LEATHER|NAVI
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8970010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 58,050 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford Mustang Eco-Boost Convertible is a powerful, high-strung muscle car designed to rock race tracks while still being at home on the street. Its suspension is tuned tautly enough to handle cornering at race-track speeds without being bone-jarring on the street, and it has brakes to match. It is fitted with stiffer race-ready suspension, lightweight wheels, and more aggressive aerodynamic components. The style of the mustang interior invites you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel, and follow your own road to freedom and discovery. its Black color gives great aesthetic pleasure and is designed to get you noticed. This car lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comforts such as
-Rear View Cam With Parking Sensors
-Dual Climate Control
-Leather Seats
- Power Seats
-Attractive Alloys
-Cruise Control
-Blind Spots
-Multi-functional Steering Wheel.
-Push Button Start
-Rare Color
-Proximity Key and much more!!!
Drive Away With this Beauty Today!! Only at Nawab Motors!
At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.