2019 Ford Mustang

58,050 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST CONVERTIBLE|POWER VENTED SEATS|ALLOY|LEATHER|NAVI

2019 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST CONVERTIBLE|POWER VENTED SEATS|ALLOY|LEATHER|NAVI

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,050KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8970010

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,050 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford Mustang Eco-Boost Convertible is a powerful, high-strung muscle car designed to rock race tracks while still being at home on the street. Its suspension is tuned tautly enough to handle cornering at race-track speeds without being bone-jarring on the street, and it has brakes to match. It is fitted with stiffer race-ready suspension, lightweight  wheels, and more aggressive aerodynamic components. The style of the mustang interior invites you to slip behind the available leather-wrapped steering wheel, and follow your own road to freedom and discovery. its Black color gives great aesthetic pleasure and is designed to get you noticed. This car lets you enjoy in a few more added creature comforts such as


-Rear View Cam With Parking Sensors


-Dual Climate Control 


-Leather Seats 


- Power Seats


-Attractive Alloys


-Cruise Control


-Blind Spots


-Multi-functional Steering Wheel.


-Push Button Start


-Rare Color 


-Proximity Key and much more!!!


Drive Away With this Beauty Today!! Only at Nawab Motors!


At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold "as is," unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

