$59,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2019 Ford Mustang
GT CONVERTIBLE CALIFORNIA SPEACIAL|5.0 V8|ALLOYS|NAVIGATION
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$59,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9432798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 39,591 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Ford Mustang California Special is a visual masterpiece and features the classic trademark fading stripe, a signature ebony black and race red script California Special badge on the trunk lid, a blacked-out open grille and unique five-spoke painted machine wheels. The GT offers all the features from the models before it, plus performance features like engine oil cooler, hood vents for extra engine cooling, performance brake system, and alloys and also comes standard with the V8 engine.
It's the whole package, with an exhaust that’s muscular when exercised, a controlled ride, and an interior you don’t have to make excuses for. Long highway runs. High-speed passing. Advanced driver-assist technologies like adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with brake support can help you excel during these and other real-world challenges. Turn up the heat everywhere you go in a Mustang GT.
It comes with -
-Premium interior
-Bluetooth
-Leather and suede seats
-Spoiler
-Multi-Functional Steering Wheel
-Navigation
-Alloys
-Digital Cluster
-Heated Seats
-Vented seats
And many other premium features.......!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.