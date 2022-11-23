Menu
2019 Ford Mustang

39,591 KM

Details Description Features

$59,999

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Mustang

2019 Ford Mustang

GT CONVERTIBLE CALIFORNIA SPEACIAL|5.0 V8|ALLOYS|NAVIGATION

2019 Ford Mustang

GT CONVERTIBLE CALIFORNIA SPEACIAL|5.0 V8|ALLOYS|NAVIGATION

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 39,591 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Ford Mustang California Special is a visual masterpiece and features the classic trademark fading stripe, a signature ebony black and race red script California Special badge on the trunk lid, a blacked-out open grille and unique five-spoke painted machine wheels. The GT offers all the features from the models before it, plus performance features like engine oil cooler, hood vents for extra engine cooling, performance brake system, and alloys and also comes standard with the V8 engine.


It's the whole package, with an exhaust that’s muscular when exercised, a controlled ride, and an interior you don’t have to make excuses for. Long highway runs. High-speed passing. Advanced driver-assist technologies like adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning with brake support can help you excel during these and other real-world challenges. Turn up the heat everywhere you go in a Mustang GT.


It comes with -


-Premium interior


-Bluetooth


-Leather and suede seats


-Spoiler


-Multi-Functional Steering Wheel


-Navigation


-Alloys


-Digital Cluster


-Heated Seats


-Vented seats


And many other premium features.......!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

