2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW
XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # D49108
- Mileage 238,614 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 Ford F-250 FX4 Crew Cab 8 foot bed with 238,614 original kilometers. 6.2L 8-cylinder Gas. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax clean and Ontario vehicle (see Carfax link below). Clean truck equipped with side steps, extracting mirrors, fog lamps, tailgate step, power drivers seat, back-up camera, navigation, heated seats, rear window defrost, factory trailer brake, and more. Air conditioning blowing cold. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included.
Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+DjZFuMk+mpJlvmyDybiNZU7ckzAgfZK
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
Khyber Motors Ltd.
