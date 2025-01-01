Menu
2019 Ford F-250 FX4 Crew Cab 8 foot bed with 238,614 original kilometers. 6.2L 8-cylinder Gas. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax clean and Ontario vehicle (see Carfax link below). Clean truck equipped with side steps, extracting mirrors, fog lamps, tailgate step, power drivers seat, back-up camera, navigation, heated seats, rear window defrost, factory trailer brake, and more. Air conditioning blowing cold. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included.
Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+DjZFuMk+mpJlvmyDybiNZU7ckzAgfZK
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED) $34,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine 2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential 5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee. Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

238,614 KM

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

12723486

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW

XLT 4WD Crew Cab 8' Box

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

416-828-2144

$34,950

+ taxes & licensing

Used
238,614KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # D49108
  • Mileage 238,614 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 Ford F-250 FX4 Crew Cab 8 foot bed with 238,614 original kilometers. 6.2L 8-cylinder Gas. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax clean and Ontario vehicle (see Carfax link below). Clean truck equipped with side steps, extracting mirrors, fog lamps, tailgate step, power drivers seat, back-up camera, navigation, heated seats, rear window defrost, factory trailer brake, and more.  Air conditioning blowing cold. Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included.

Carfax Clean Link Below, copy and paste:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=+DjZFuMk+mpJlvmyDybiNZU7ckzAgfZK

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$34,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Rear Bench Seat

AM/FM Radio

Automatic Headlights

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
$34,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Khyber Motors Ltd.

416-828-2144

2019 Ford SUPER DUTY F-250 SRW