2019 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 4 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10098456

10098456 Stock #: 22887

22887 VIN: 1FTYR2YM3KKA44075

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Commercial Van

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 114,100 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

