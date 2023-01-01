Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

101,090 KM

Details Description Features

$55,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Low Roof XLT Sliding 12 Passenger

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

T-350 148" Low Roof XLT Sliding 12 Passenger

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

  1. 1688495293
  2. 1688495300
  3. 1688495307
  4. 1688495316
  5. 1688495324
  6. 1688495329
  7. 1688495336
  8. 1688495342
  9. 1688495350
  10. 1688495357
  11. 1688495364
  12. 1688495371
  13. 1688495377
  14. 1688495385
  15. 1688495392
  16. 1688495398
  17. 1688495406
  18. 1688495416
  19. 1688495426
  20. 1688495439
  21. 1688495446
  22. 1688495452
  23. 1688495458
  24. 1688495465
  25. 1688495470
  26. 1688495477
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,900

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
101,090KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10140732
  • Stock #: 22912
  • VIN: 1FBZX2YMXKKA44234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 12
  • Mileage 101,090 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 7.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2020 Toyota Highland...
 89,200 KM
$52,900 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla ...
 60,000 KM
$29,900 + tax & lic
2021 RAM 1500 Big Ho...
 56,200 KM
$46,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory