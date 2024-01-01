Menu
MEDIUM ROOF with LOW KM JUST ARRIVED! perfect for your business or adding to your existing fleet. YOU CAN FINANCE THROUGH A BANK OR WE CAN SET YOU UP WITH A LEASING COMPANY. TRUCK CAN BE REGISTERED YOUR YOUR BUSINESS NAME. COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE. HAS TWO KEYS AND BACK UP CAMERA. READY FOR WORK

2019 Ford Transit

75,326 KM

$38,910

+ tax & licensing
CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

75,326KM
Used
VIN 1FTYR2CM0KKA43991

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # A43991
  • Mileage 75,326 KM

MEDIUM ROOF with LOW KM JUST ARRIVED! perfect for your business or adding to your existing fleet. YOU CAN FINANCE THROUGH A BANK OR WE CAN SET YOU UP WITH A LEASING COMPANY. TRUCK CAN BE REGISTERED YOUR YOUR BUSINESS NAME. COMES FULLY CERTIFIED FOR THIS SALE PRICE. HAS TWO KEYS AND BACK UP CAMERA. READY FOR WORK

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME LOCATION. 

caautosales.ca Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyone s  lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket, aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $599 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING) please give us a call for any questions  or concerns 

Block Heater
3.73 Axle Ratio
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
1723.7 Kgs Maximum Payload

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
driver seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: Note: No rear speakers

engine coolant temp

Black grille
Black door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Aero-composite halogen headlamps
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding

odometer
GVWR: 9
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Partial Floor Console w/Storage
000 lbs

