T-250 148 HIGH ROOF, LONGBOX EXT, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE

Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much youre approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca

2019 Ford Transit

619,699 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
2019 Ford Transit

250 148" HIGH ROOF, LONGBOX EXT, BACKUP CAM,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

12490048

2019 Ford Transit

250 148" HIGH ROOF, LONGBOX EXT, BACKUP CAM,1 YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY - UNLIMITED KMS INCLUDED!

Location

Fiesta Motors Inc

1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9

905-796-9830

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
619,699KM
VIN 1FTYR3XM0KKA57450

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 619,699 KM

T-250 148" HIGH ROOF, LONGBOX EXT, BACKUP CAM, BLUETOOTH

THIS VEHICLE COMES CERTIFIED + 1-YEAR POWERTRAIN WARRANTY UNLIMITED KM!, COVERING ENGINE, TRASMISSION, SEALS & GASKETS, DIFFERENTIAL, TURBO & SUPERCHARGER, WATER PUMP,STARTER,ALTERNATOR, TRANSFER CASE (4X4 / AWD) $3000.00 PER CLIAM $150.00 DEDUCTIBLE


Huge Selection Of Quality Pre-Owned Cargo Vans, Pick Up, SUV and Cars

 Rates as low as 6.99% O.A.C. Finance Or Lease To Own

At Fiesta Motors, we work with all types of lenders including those specializing in bankruptcy, consumer proposals, student and New Comers.

$500 + A Job = Your Approval!
 Best Financing Options
 Lowest Interest Rates in the GTA
 We Even Offer $0 Down!

Find out how much you're approved for today:

 We Even Offer $0 Down!
 Apply Now

 Certified Vehicles | 5-Year Powertrain Warranty Available
HST & Licensing not included in the price.

 Visit Us: 1 Melanie Drive, Brampton, ON L6T 4K9
 Call Today: 905-216-1500
 Learn More: www.fiestamotors.ca



Block Heater
Engine Oil Cooler
HD shock absorbers
4.10 Axle Ratio
Solid axle rear suspension w/leaf springs
Front Anti-Roll Bar
150 amp alternator
Rear-wheel drive
Single stainless steel exhaust
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
70-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
95 L Fuel Tank
1592.1 Kgs Maximum Payload

Back-Up Camera
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Locking glove box
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Driver Seat
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Instrument Panel Bin
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert
Full Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Front Cloth Headliner
Front Only Vinyl/Rubber Floor Covering
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints
Passenger Seat
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance
Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer

Fixed antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
4 Front Speakers -inc: Note: No rear speakers

engine coolant temp

Black grille
Black door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Black front bumper
Light tinted glass
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Laminated Glass
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Sliding Rear Passenger Side Door
Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access
Tires: 235/65R16C AS BSW
Black Rear Bumper w/1 Tow Hook
Black Side Mirrors w/Convex Spotter and Manual Folding
Reflector Halogen Headlamps

odometer
GVWR: 9
Gauges -inc: Speedometer
Tachometer and Trip Odometer
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS
Front Vented Discs
Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Partial Floor Console w/Storage
000 lbs

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Ford Transit