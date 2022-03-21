Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Ford Transit

248,800 KM

Details Description Features

$27,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford Transit

T-150 130" Low Rf 8600 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,500

+ taxes & licensing

248,800KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8727575
  • Stock #: 21807
  • VIN: 1FTYE1YM0KKA90310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21807
  • Mileage 248,800 KM

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From #9 Auto Sales

2018 Nissan Altima 2...
 113,700 KM
$19,900 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 4WD ...
 228,800 KM
$13,900 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Accord 4d...
 151,900 KM
$18,900 + tax & lic

Email #9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-0009

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory