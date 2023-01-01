2019 Ford Transit

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 3 , 1 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 9769861

9769861 Stock #: 22546

22546 VIN: 1FTYR2YMXKKA44123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Cargo

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 113,100 KM Disclosures Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Tow Hooks Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Third Passenger Door Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.