2019 Ford Transit

113,100 KM

$39,900

+ tax & licensing
$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

#9 Auto Sales

905-450-0009

2019 Ford Transit

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

2019 Ford Transit

T-250 148" Low Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr

Location

#9 Auto Sales

690 Queen Street West, Brampton, ON L6X 3E7

905-450-0009

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,900

+ taxes & licensing

113,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9769861
  • Stock #: 22546
  • VIN: 1FTYR2YMXKKA44123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 113,100 KM

Disclosures

Previous daily rental This vehicle was previously used as a daily rental.

Vehicle Description

We Are Committed To Sell Top-Quality Pre-Owned Vehicles At Very Competitive Prices. Our Knowledgeable Sales Associates Will Provide a Full Transparency To Make Your Vehicle Purchase Easy And Enjoyable. THERE ARE NO HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME FULLY CERTIFIED AND CARFAX VERIFIED. FULL FINANCING AVAILABLE STARTING AT 4.99% OAC. Call us at 905-450-0009. 690 Queen St. West, Brampton.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

