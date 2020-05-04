Menu
2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation \ 4WD\DBL CAB\5.3L\4X4,\20' ALLOYS\

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation \ 4WD\DBL CAB\5.3L\4X4,\20' ALLOYS\

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

289-632-1366

  1. 4969125
$42,474

+ taxes & licensing

  • 37,689KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4969125
  • Stock #: 214755A
  • VIN: 1GTR9CED0KZ203396
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door

Recent Arrival! 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Onyx Black Elevation 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8 Sierra 1500 Elevation, Extended Cab, EcoTec3 5.3L V8, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Onyx Black, Jet Black w/Cloth Seat Trim. Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing. * - A no pressure Sales experience. * - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. * Canada WIDE SHIPPING ON ALL OUR USED VEHICLES MAKES PURCHASING HASSLE-FREE, NO MATTER YOUR LOCATION!! * Special financing rate available O.A.C. * We can custom a special monthly or Bi weekly payment that suit your needs! * Please contact us to schedule a test drive. * All trade in are welcome! * No credit? Bad credit? New to the country? We got you covered! Let us help you find a vehicle today! * The team at GATEWAY CHEVROLET would like to thank you for the opportunity to earn your business. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

  • 4x4
  • Automatic

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

