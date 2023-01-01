Menu
2019 GMC Sierra

85,500 KM

Details

$38,980

+ tax & licensing
$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

Canada Drives - Mississauga

888-688-2408

2019 GMC Sierra

2019 GMC Sierra

Limited Double Cab SWB 4WD 5.3L V8 w/ Backup Cam

2019 GMC Sierra

Limited Double Cab SWB 4WD 5.3L V8 w/ Backup Cam

Location

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

$38,980

+ taxes & licensing

85,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9523594
  • Stock #: V-59639
  • VIN: 2GTV2LEC9K1143931

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 85,500 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX / SIERRA LIMITED 1500 / 4WD / 5.3L V8 / 1 KEY / Backup Camera / Bluetooth Connectivity / Cloth Seats / Double Cab / Short Box / GREAT AS A WORK VEHICLE OR AS A FAMILY HAULER! Shop online for your next used vehicle and enjoy the convenience of to-your-door delivery and the confidence of a 7-day love it or return it guarantee. Visit our website to find a full vehicle inspection report, 30+ high resolution photos, a free CARFAX Report, full feature & equipment list and to confirm availability of this and hundreds more certified used vehicles. 7-Day Love it or Return it Guarantee: Take 7 days to ensure you love your new purchase. If you don't, we'll come pick it up. AutoTrader Best Priced Dealer Award Winner 2021: Shop online and enjoy award-winning savings. We skip the big overheads and pass the savings on to you. No haggling, no hidden fees and low rate + flexible financing on all our vehicles. Delivery to Your Door: Pick the date and time and we'll drop your new vehicle off right to your door in our premium enclosed trailers. Guaranteed Trade-in Values: Answer a few simple questions on our website and we'll provide a guaranteed trade-in value in seconds. VSA# 41715 / AMVIC# B2026559 / Price shown excludes Taxes & Licensing Additional Features: Hitch;Air Conditioning;AM/FM;Anti-Lock Braking System;Backup Camera;Bluetooth Connectivity;Child Safety Locks;Cloth Seats;Cruise Control;Dual Air Bags;Power Locks;Power Steering;Power Windows;Side Air Bags;USB Port;Variable Intermittent Wipers;Short Box

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Canada Drives - Mississauga

Canada Drives - Mississauga

55 Auction Ln, Brampton, ON L6T 5V8

888-688-2408

