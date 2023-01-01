$20,388+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-531-5370
2019 GMC Terrain
Location
Sport Empire Car Sales
60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9831044
- VIN: 3GKALMEV3KL186490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 82,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Safety Certified included in Price | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | All Wheel WiFi Hotspot | Bluetooth Connection | Power Outlet | Heated Front Seat(s) | Back-Up Camera | Remote Engine Start | HID headlights | By Appointment Only
**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title
Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED
Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2019 GMC Terrain SLE for only $20,388 Plus HST and Licensing. Featuring a 1.5L 4 Cylinder Turbo, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Android Auto Play, Apple Car Play, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Power Seats, and much more!
Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Additional Features
