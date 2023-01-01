Menu
2019 GMC Terrain

82,500 KM

Details Description Features

$20,388

+ tax & licensing
Sport Empire Car Sales

905-531-5370

60 Eastern Ave, Brampton, ON L6W 1X8

905-531-5370

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

82,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9831044
  • VIN: 3GKALMEV3KL186490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 82,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Safety Certified included in Price | Apple Carplay | Android Auto | All Wheel WiFi Hotspot | Bluetooth Connection | Power Outlet | Heated Front Seat(s) | Back-Up Camera | Remote Engine Start | HID headlights | By Appointment Only 

 

**Good, Bad, or No credit, All credit types welcome | Same day financing approvals | Next day delivery available | Carproof Verified Clean Title

 

Recent Maintenance: ALL FOUR BRAKE PADS AND ROTORS CHANGED | OIL CHANGE | PROFESSIONALLY DETAILED 

 

Don’t miss out on getting this beautiful 2019 GMC Terrain SLE for only $20,388 Plus HST and Licensing. Featuring a 1.5L 4 Cylinder Turbo, 9 Speed Automatic Transmission, Backup Camera, Android Auto Play, Apple Car Play, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Cruise Control, Power Seats, and much more! 

 

Buy with confidence from an Ontario registered dealer. Call today at 905-531-5370 to book an appointment

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

