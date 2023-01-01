Menu
2019 Honda Accord

118,593 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

877-235-2864

2019 Honda Accord

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T SPORT 1.5T | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH |

2019 Honda Accord

Sport 1.5T SPORT 1.5T | SUNROOF | REAR CAMERA | BLUETOOTH |

Location

The Humberview Group

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

877-235-2864

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

118,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10146093
  • Stock #: 19-07335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 19-07335
  • Mileage 118,593 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Honda Accord is loaded with features such as sunroof, leather seats, rear camera, tilt & telescopic steering, bluetooth, cruise control ,power windows, power locks, power steering, ABS brakes, dual airbags. Call to book your test drive today!



AutoPark is one of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks. The four pillars of AutoPark are:

1) One of Ontario's largest used car dealer networks

2) Low no haggle pricing

3) 7 day exchange policy

4) No charge job loss protection

Check out all of our inventory at https://www.autoparkbrampton.ca/



AutoPark Brampton serves Brampton, Milton, Vaughan, and Orangeville. AutoPark can look after you with good and challenged credit history! Car fax history report available. No hidden fees, simply add HST & licensing. AutoPark - A new way to buy used!




The Humberview Group, 5000 vehicles, 20 stores, 18 brands, 1 promise: Serving you better, each and every day. One simple goal: Satisfied customers who recommend us to family and friends.
[Good credit, bad credit, everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle with us! Find out how, at autopark.ca]

*Disclaimer: Contact dealer for accuracy of Options or Features available

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Dual Air Bags
Power Brakes
Driver Air Bags

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Exterior

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
Dual Air Controls
Power Gas Pedal
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Brampton

320 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6V 1C2

