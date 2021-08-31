Menu
2019 Honda Accord

53,299 KM

Details

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Autoplanet

844-470-1227

Sedan Sport, Honda Sensing, Back Up Cam, Sunroof!

Location

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

53,299KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7693708
  • Stock #: P06A2292
  • VIN: 1HGCV1F3XKA803161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour San Marino Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P06A2292
  • Mileage 53,299 KM

Vehicle Description

$105 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Clean Carfax WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Driver Power Seat - Heated Front Seats - Remote Start - Smartphone Connection - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 1.5L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Leather Bolster with Cloth Inserts - Dual Climate Control - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Mp3/Usb/Aux - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Sensing (Collision Mitigation Braking System, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Road Departure Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control) - Honda LaneWatch - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
remote start
Keyless Entry
Console
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Alloy Wheels
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Dual Climate Control
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

