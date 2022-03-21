Menu
2019 Honda Accord

108,445 KM

Details Description Features

Sedan SPORT|SUNROOF|HEATED MEMORY SEATS|LEATHER|CARPLAY|ALLOYS

Sedan SPORT|SUNROOF|HEATED MEMORY SEATS|LEATHER|CARPLAY|ALLOYS

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

108,445KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8970001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 108,445 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Honda Accord Sport goes above and beyond its class. Built to be stronger, more powerful and much more fuel efficient, this beauty is the award-winning compact that delivers refined quality and comfort above all. With a stylish aerodynamic design and excellent performance, this Accord stands out as a leader in its competitive class. This sedan has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 4 Cylinder Engine.


Other premium features include:-


-Attractive  Interior 


-Sun Roof


-Stylish Seats


-Rear View Camera


-Front/Rear sensors


- Cruise Control


-Multi-Functional Leather wrapped Steering Wheel 


-Apple Carplay


-Lane-Assist 


-Android auto 


-Proximity Key


-Alloys & Much More!


At Nawab Motors we are committed to provide our customers with the best quality vehicles that are fully inspected, warranty backed and priced to sell fast because at the end of the day everyone deserves the right to drive a quality, reliable vehicle.


 


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!


FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold “as is,” unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

