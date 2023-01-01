$27,900+ tax & licensing
$27,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2019 Honda Civic
EX
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
44,560KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10108731
- Stock #: HC7F
- VIN: 2HGFC2F79KHO42040
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 44,560 KM
Vehicle Description
2019 CIVIC SEDAN EX MODEL WITH SUNROOF-ALLOY WHEELS-BACK UP CAMERA -APPLE CARPLAY-PUSH BUTTON START-BLUETOOTH-BLIND SPOT SIDE VIEW CAMERA-HEATED SEATS,COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
