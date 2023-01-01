Menu
2019 Honda Civic

44,560 KM

Details Description Features

$27,900

+ tax & licensing
$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

EX

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,900

+ taxes & licensing

44,560KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108731
  • Stock #: HC7F
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F79KHO42040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 44,560 KM

Vehicle Description

2019 CIVIC SEDAN EX MODEL WITH SUNROOF-ALLOY WHEELS-BACK UP CAMERA -APPLE CARPLAY-PUSH BUTTON START-BLUETOOTH-BLIND SPOT SIDE VIEW CAMERA-HEATED SEATS,COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

