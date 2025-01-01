Menu
2019 HONDA CIVIC EX, LANE DEPARTURE, FORWARD COLLISSION WARNING, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY AND MUCH MORE

Financing fee conditions may apply.

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 - CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $19,500 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $20,900 + HST & LICENSING

Warranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

2019 Honda Civic

103,067 KM

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

EX

13149745

2019 Honda Civic

EX

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7

905-799-6565

Logo_NoBadges

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,067KM
VIN 2HGFC2F75KH027244

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,067 KM

2019 HONDA CIVIC EX, LANE DEPARTURE, FORWARD COLLISSION WARNING, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, APPLE CARPLAY AND MUCH MORE

Financing fee conditions may apply.

HST and Licensing will be extra**

Certification is available for $799 -     CERTIFICATION* As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product. We ensure double the ministry standards on brake rotors and pads as well as all four tires. We also provide a 90-day guarantee on the battery on your vehicle with no questions asked...

FINANCING AVAILABLE AT AS LOW AS 7.99% O.A.C

WE WELCOME EVERYONE-GOOD/BAD CREDIT, NEWCOMERS, STUDENTS. EVERYONE IS APPROVED.

PREVIOUSLY DECLINED BY BANK ? NO PROBLEM 

LET THE EXPERIENCED PROFESSIONALS HANDLE YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION. 

APPLY FOR PRE-APPROVAL TODAY!!

$999 Financing fee conditions may apply.

FINANCE PURCHASE PRICE: $19,500 + HST & LICENSING
CASH PRICE: $20,900 + HST & LICENSINGWarranty

36 DAY/1000 KMS WARRANTY ON SAFETY ITEMS.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND GAP INSURANCES ARE AVAILABLE ON REQUEST

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Noble Auto Hut

Noble Auto Hut

222 Advance Blvd., Unit 2, Brampton, ON L6T 4Y7
Call Dealer

905-799-XXXX

(click to show)

905-799-6565

$19,450

+ taxes & licensing>

Noble Auto Hut

905-799-6565

2019 Honda Civic