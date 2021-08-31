$20,495 + taxes & licensing 6 9 , 7 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7693717

7693717 Stock #: P06A2279

P06A2279 VIN: 2HGFC2F51KH026994

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Lunar Silver Metallic

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 69,766 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Convenience Keyless Entry Adaptive Cruise Control Console Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Mechanical Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Safety Passenger Airbag Passenger Air Bag On/Off Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Additional Features Cloth Interior Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.