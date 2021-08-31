Menu
2019 Honda Civic

45,179 KM

Details Description Features

$26,795

+ tax & licensing
$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

Autoplanet

844-470-1227

2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan Sport, Back Up Cam, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay!

Location

Autoplanet

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-1227

Logo_OneOwner

$26,795

+ taxes & licensing

45,179KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7997397
  • Stock #: P06A2765
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F8XKH035901

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Aegean Blue Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 45,179 KM

Vehicle Description

$91 Weekly with $0 Down for 84 Months O.A.C.* Get Top Dollar From our Trade-In Program! HISTORY: Ontario Vehicle WARRANTY: Comprehensive: Balance of 36 Months/60,000 Kms. Powertrain: Balance of 60 Months/100,000 Kms Extended Warranty Starting From Only $599! HIGH VALUE FEATURES: Back Up Camera - Sunroof - Heated Front Seats - Power Driver Seat - Remote Start - Smartphone Integration (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) - HondaLink System - Bluetooth - Voice Command CONVENIENCE FEATURES: 2.0L I-4 cyl - Front Wheel Drive - Cloth Interior - 18 Inch Alloys - Touchscreen Infotainment System - Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel with Mounted Controls - Keyless Entry - Push Button Start - Heated Exterior Mirrors - Automatic Headlights - Fog Lights - Cruise Control - Am/Fm/Usb - Air Conditioning - Power Windows, Locks and Mirrors SAFETY FEATURES: Honda Sensing (Collision Mitigation Braking System, Road Departure Mitigation System, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Traffic Sign Recognition) - Stability Control - Traction Control - Honda Lane Watch (Right Blind Spot Camera View) - Child Proof Locks - Driver and Passenger Side Air Bags - Side Impact Air Bags - Dual Side Airbag OUR MESSAGE: The days when used cars meant trouble are over!!! AutoPlanet Market Value Pricing (MVP) allows you to rest assured with complete piece of mind, and allows you to buy with confidence; our vehicles come with: Carfax Report, Complimentary Oil Change Prior to Delivery, 7 Day or 750 KM Refund Policy. All 2019, 2020 and 2021 vehicles are Former Daily Rentals. Payment is based on an 84 mth term. *All payments are weekly plus HST. Based on a finance rate of 5.99% O.A.C. I.E. Cost of Borrowing on $10,000 (based on term) are: for 36mth- $950.12; 48mth- $1598.36; 72mth- $1932.48; 84mth- $2273.00. Rates may vary based on credit worthiness up to 29.9%. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1-833-295-1632. EXCELLENT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE (O.A.C). AutoPlanet, is Ontario's Largest Indoor Showroom. We offer, top dollar for your trade(s), no pressure, non commissioned sales staff with no haggle pricing. NO APPOINTMENTS NEEDED, DROP IN FOR A TEST DRIVE TODAY!!! AutoPlanet is part of the Performance Auto Group. Performance Auto Group's mission is to make car buying easy. We are passionate about innovating so that your experience in any of our 28 dealerships is quick and enjoyable. You'll enjoy working with our friendly team, who are always available to help you make an informed decision. Purchase confidently with our industry-leading transparency tools that provide unprecedented information about the history and condition of our cars. Drive with confidence knowing that we have the most rigorous inspection and reconditioning process in the country, handled by our team of factory-trained technicians. We invite you to experience the difference - at Performance Auto Group.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
remote start
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Door Map Pockets
Heated Seats
Front Wheel Drive
Sunroof
Stability Control
Passenger Airbag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Adaptive Cruise Control
Console
Cup Holder
Bluetooth
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Autoplanet

Brampton

2830 Queen St E, Brampton, ON L6S 6E8

844-470-XXXX

844-470-1227

