2019 Honda Civic

19,380 KM

$25,499

+ tax & licensing
$25,499

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

EX SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

Location

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

19,380KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8064277
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F79KH017641

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 19,380 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL- INFO COMING SOON

SPECIAL PRICE BASED ON FINANCE ONLY

NO ACCIDENTS- CLEAN CARFAX

CALL FOR CASH PRICE

Certification available for five hundred and ninety nine dollars. This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
DVD / Entertainment
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Balance of Factory Warranty
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

